HOUSTON (KIAH) – A university under the Texas A&M System is voicing its concerns about losing the ability to talk about race in the classroom.

“I’ve had experiences in classrooms where we will learn about a topic, and you will see the students like – like it clicks in their heads. And they have a personal experience that they can relate it to,” said Gracheloe Jean-Philippe, a Prairie View A&M Student.

As conversations about critical race theory and racism in the classroom spark across the state of Texas, Prairie View, the only historically black university in the A&M system is speaking out, encouraging other schools and universities to keep discussions and books about race in the classroom.

“This offends people who are sensitive to discussion of racism,” said Dr. Merlyn Pulikkathara, Prairie View A&M Faculty Senate Speaker.

Prairie View A&M Faculty Senate Speaker, Dr. Merlyn Pulikkathara says, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has made attempts to silence the voices of educators by threatening tenure on the collegiate level.

“It’s a job security for professors who comes and share their expertise on any given topic. If tenure is now taken away, we’re basically cutting off that pipeline of highly educated students,” said Dr. Pulikkathara.

Prairie View A&M Student, Gracheloe Jean-Philippe, says avoiding conversations about race could lead to problems. The time for silence is over. Use your voice. Jean-Philippe says it’s the opening for diversity and inclusivity.

“Not talking about race, not talking about its impact in our country is what’s fueling this division. The only way that we’re going to be able to move forward and address these problems head-on is if we talk about it. If we address people’s fears. If we address their concerns and figure out the solution to remedy so much of the wrong that’s been done in the past,” said Jean-Philippe.

Dr. Pulikkathara says removing race from the classroom is dangerous. It impacts our students and society because academic freedom is the foundation of higher education.

“When we reduce our ability to share expertise with our students – we are cutting off opportunities for the future of our students,” said Dr. Pulikkathara.

Jean- Philippe says taking action is most important to provoke diversity and inclusion. Use your voice to vote.

“Take what you’ve learned – take it to the ballot box. Take it to public forums. Take it and be open to learning about more than what you may have originally been taught,” said Jean- Philippe.

Dr. Pulikkathara says she hopes Prairie View’s stance will encourage other schools to stand together.

In response to this, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick says, “Tenured professors must not be able to hide behind the phrase ‘academic freedom,’ and then proceed to poison the minds of our next generation…Universities across Texas are being taken over by tenured, leftist professors, and it is high time that more oversight is provided.”

Patrick also says he suggests going to a private school. If he is re-elected, public schools won’t fund it.

“We’re not going to pay for that nonsense,” said Patrick.