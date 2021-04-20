Precinct Four Deputies pay for hotel room for homeless man

CW39
Posted: / Updated:
Deputies pay for homeless man's hotel room

Deputies Gheen and Rainey paid for a hotel room for Mr. Cavazos

HOUSTON (CW39) Two Harris County Precinct four deputies are helping a homeless man reconnect with his family.

Deputies J. Gheen and G. Rainey got a call of a suspicious person on the 22540 block of Aldine Westfield Road. When they got there they found a homeless man sleeping in a tent on the private property.

The pair were able to contact a family member who lives in Harris County and his son who is in the U.S. Army.

The deputies paid for a hotel room for the man for a week until his family members can help him get back on his feet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Future temperatures - Adam Krueger

Peloton Treadmill Child Death and Pet Warning

Potential rain Friday and Saturday - Adam Krueger

Chauvin Murder Trial Closing Arguments Start Monday

"People Plant Connection" Gardening Seminar

NASA - Mars Ingenuity A Success with Flight on Another Planet

"Smart Garden" Assistant app

Houstonians can sign up for free rain barrel

Hail damage car repairs

Houston facility for teen immigrant girls closed

Search underway for fugitive in deadly shooting

HOUSTON HAPPENS - MAGGIE FLECKNOE, STAR HARVEY

Mystery Wire: UAP Photos

Fishing 101 in Texas- Checklist

Safe Secure Systems

Caps off to these seniors! Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss