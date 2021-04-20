Precinct Four Deputies pay for hotel room for homeless man

HOUSTON (CW39) Two Harris County Precinct four deputies are helping a homeless man reconnect with his family.

Deputies J. Gheen and G. Rainey got a call of a suspicious person on the 22540 block of Aldine Westfield Road. When they got there they found a homeless man sleeping in a tent on the private property.

The pair were able to contact a family member who lives in Harris County and his son who is in the U.S. Army.

The deputies paid for a hotel room for the man for a week until his family members can help him get back on his feet.