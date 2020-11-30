Prevent leg pain and blood clots when traveling during the Holidays

HOUSTON (CW39) More people are taking road trips, and now even flying, during this Pandemic. From visiting family, to just getting out of the house, traveling has been a way for many to relieve the stress of 2020. But, traveling can lead to health issues, especially for your legs, in the form of blood clots.

Sitting for long periods of time is often the biggest culprit, causing blood clots in the legs. It doesn’t matter how old you are, anyone can get them. For some it can be a hassle. For others it can cause other leg issues. But, in some cases, it could lead to hospitalization, or worse. With that in mind, that’s when expert advice and options on preparing your leg health for travel, is essential.

CW39 Houston Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Marcus Duda, about what you can do before, during and after you travel to keep your legs healthy and happy too, and how compression socks can help your legs, no matter your age.

