HOUSTON (KIAH) Besides being the most popular crypto and top subject of memes, the Shiba Inu is a unique pick when it comes to chosen dog breeds among buyers. Even though they are the most popular breed in Japan.

If you’re thinking of buying a Shiba Inu puppy, one can expect to pay about $1,400 to $3,000 and upwards of that, for a puppy from a qualified breeder. On top of that, expect to pay another $2,000 to $3,500 to have your Shiba Inu fully registered, depending on where you live. Some believe buying an older dog is even better. However, that too could present some challenges.

Get ready for some serious care when it comes to owning a Shiba Inu. They’re personalities are also something to be aware of before taking on this breed of dog. Shiba Inu dogs are considered quite stubborn and not so easy to train.

They are also known to have a flair for drama but loyal – yet independent. So they aren’t always open for cuddles. In fact, if you’re looking for a dog that does love to cuddle, Shibas are not a top choice.

They do shed a lot and are not hypoallergenic. are quite the attention getter so expect strangers to approach for compliments or asking what kind of dog you have,