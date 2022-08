Plus, YouTube is joining forces to bring more shopping to more people

HOUSTON (CW39) Millions around the country love to eat chocolate. Some Consume it each day. But higher prices have impacted consumers, and it’s now hurting sales.

Also, YouTube is partnering with “Shopify” to add live shopping tools to its platform. And, shares of cruise lines jumped, after the CDC ended the Covid-19 cruise ship program.

Business Expert Monica Malpass talks wit CW39’s Sharron Melton about these tope business stories today, in our morning Business Report.