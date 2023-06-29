HOUSTON (CW39) – When it comes to heat, there are two main types – DRY heat and HUMID heat. Which one do you prefer? The ongoing debate continues across the world, but here are a few pros and cons to help you pick your side…

Dry Heat

Pros

Dry heat can be easier to handle. While it might be hotter, it’s often easier to tolerate than humid heat. Lack of moisture means you’re not dealing with that oppressive, sticky feeling.

Dry heat is great for baking! Because there’s less moisture in the air, it’s easier to remove moisture from food and other baking materials.

Cons

Can become dehydrating. In dry heat, it’s important to stay hydrated to avoid dehydration.

Bad for skin. The lack of moisture in the air can cause your skin to dry out, leading to irritation and other issues.

Your respiratory system may struggle. If you have asthma or other respiratory issues, dry heat can make it harder to breathe.

Humid Heat

Pros

Great for your skin! The extra moisture in the air can help keep your skin hydrated.

Humid heat can be great for your respiratory system. If you have respiratory issues, the extra moisture in the air can help soothe your airways and make it easier to breathe unlike dry heat.

Plants love moisture, so if you’re growing anything, humid heat can be great for them. A WIN for the garden!

Cons

Humid heat can be oppressive! Extra water vapor in the air can make it feel much hotter than it actually is. This can make it hard to be outside for long periods of time.

Humid heat can be stressful on your body. You may find it harder for your body to cool down, leading to things like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Hard on the home. The extra moisture in the air can cause mold and other issues in your home.

In conclusion, there are pros and cons to both dry heat and humid heat. Depending on what you’re doing and how your body reacts, one may be better than the other.