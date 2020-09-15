Pros & Cons Of Electric, Hybrid & Gas Cars

HOUSTON (CW39) — Have you ever wondered what the difference is between an electric car, hybrid and gas vehicle?

Well, wonder no more because Shannon LaNier and CW39 Houston has done the work for you. Today we went to Mossy Nissan located at 12150 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77079, to find out the pros and cons of each type of automobile. LaNier spoke with a Mossy Nissan Houston Isaac sales associate to learn more about the following pros and cons of each vehicle type.

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

* Pros Of Electric Car

Cheaper Maintenance

Tax credits: $2,500-7,500

HOV Lane Access

*Cons Of Electric vehicle:

Limited Charging Stations

Fewer Car Options

Slow Recharging Time

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*Pros Of Hybrids:

Longer Fuel Range

Higher Resale Value

Cleaner Energy

*Cons of Hybrids:

Not Very Fast

Larger Initial Investment

Higher Maintenance Cost

*Pros Of Gas Car:

Gas & Repair Convenience

More Affordable

Goes Further & No Charge Time

*Cons Of Gas Car:

Pollution

Gas Prices

Noisy