Prosecutor: Former Chihuahua governor could be extradited this month

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct. 5, 2012 file photo, governor of the northern Mexican border state of Chihuahua Cesar Duarte attends the 30th annual Border Governors’ Conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Mexican prosecutors said the government had sought the former Gov. Duarte’s extradition from the United States last year and was informed Wednesday, July 8, 2020, by the U.S. Justice Department that U.S. Marshals had detained Duarte in Miami. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The special counsel leading the case against Cesar Duarte says he’s been told a decision is forthcoming this month on the extradition of the former Chihuahua governor to Mexico.

Duarte stands accused in Mexico of misappropriating more than $100 million in public funds to benefit his cattle business, his family and friends, and some political allies. He was arrested last July in Miami and remains in a Florida prison pending extradition.

Special Counsel Jorge Espinoza Cortes on Monday said Mexico City officials who’ve been in contact with U.S. federal authorities told him to expect a decision from a federal judge before the end of August. That’s about a week before Espinoza hands over the case to the incoming administration of Gov. Maria Eugenia Campos. The governor-elect herself is under investigation in connection to allegedly receiving bribes from Duarte when she was a member of the Mexican Congress.

“Contrary to what some (players) close to the former governor are saying, we are leaving this case all but won,” Espinoza said. He added the investigation against alleged criminal associates of Duarte would continue “regardless of who they are” until he hands over the case to the Campos administration.

He said 49 former government officials, politicians and former business associates of Duarte are being prosecuted and three have been convicted. He said 87 properties worth a combined $35 million allegedly bought with illicit profits have been seized from those people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Back To School Events

Gulf Coast Team Coverage

Man survives tree falling on car in Panama City, FL

Weather | Tracking Tropical Storm Grace - Adam Krueger

Weather | 48-Hour rain track - Carrigan Chauvin

TROPICS UPDATE | Fred, Grace and local 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Parents React: Despite TX Gov. ruling, mask mandates remain

FLOOD UPDATE - How to find your towed vehicle - Sydney Simone

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss