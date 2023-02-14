HOUSTON (CW39) – For women, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. 1 in 5 female deaths in 2020 were from heart disease.

The month of February, which is recognized as American Heart Month, provides an opportunity to reinforce awareness of heart health and encourage Americans to take steps to reduce their risk for cardiovascular disease through the adoption of healthier behaviors and lifestyles.

Joining us today is Dr. Niral Patel, an emergency and family practice physician with MedExpress Urgent Care located in Houston. He is here today to talk about the importance of heart health.

Let’s give a loving welcome to Dr. Patel for this Valentines day story with a medical twist. Today he answers the following for us:

What are some of the key risk factors for heart disease?

What are some lifestyle changes or healthy behaviors that one can adopt in order to prevent heart issues?

What are some warning signs of serious heart conditions?

What are some of the most important heart-related screenings or tests I should discuss with my doctor?

Is chocolate good for the heart?