HOUSTON (KIAH) Frost invites Houston-area residents to come to Frost financial centers to have sensitive documents shredded, with service provided by Shred-It. Frost will also have sweet treats available to participants.

Guests are welcome to bring up to 10 containers with any paper products to be shredded, and there is no need to remove paper clips or staples. Paper documents can remain in envelopes. However, the shred event is not able to accommodate things like cardboard boxes, X-rays, CDs or DVDs, hard drives or pill bottles.

The event is a tradition at Frost, which shares its customers’ concern for privacy and secure information.