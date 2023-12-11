HOUSTON (CW39) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) invites you to the I-45 NHHIP “Changes for The Better” public meeting series. The purpose of these public meetings is for TxDOT to update the public on overall project status, design refinements, details regarding the Voluntary Resolution Agreement (VRA) and future construction schedule in an open house format. The public meeting series includes two public meetings for each of the three segments (in-person and a live virtual meeting). Please note that both the virtual and in-person public meetings will be conducted in English with real-time Spanish translation.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The project limits are I-45 from US 59/I-69 to Beltway 8 North, including improvements on US 59/I-69 between I-45 and Spur 527 in Harris County, Texas. The Segment 3 public meeting will also present proposed design changes specific to the Segment 3B re-evaluation. Segment 3B limits are US 59/I-69 from State Highway (SH) 288 to I-45.