Pumpkin spice is back! Dunkin’ unveiling new fall drinks next week

by: Sydney Kalich,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Too soon or not soon enough? Dunkin’ is celebrating autumn early this year with a new fall menu starring everyone’s fall favorite: pumpkin spice.

Passionate pumpkin spice lovers are in luck with a new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and other pumpkin spice flavored coffees hitting Dunkin’ menus nationwide next week.

The new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is made with cold brew, pumpkin flavor swirl, topped with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping. The drink is light orange in color and is served with a special lid so fall fanatics can enjoy every sweet sip.

Pumpkin spice not your thing? Dunkin’ has the perfect sidekick to pumpkin with Apple Cranberry Refreshers and an Apple Cider Donut.

Also hitting the menu are:

  • Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte
  • 100% Guatemalan Coffee
  • Pumpkin Flavored Coffees
  • Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin

To sweeten the deal, Dunkin’ is offering a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for $3 until Sept. 14 or until supplies last.

Dunkin’s fall menu can be found at participating locations nationwide for a limited time starting Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

