Purrfect rescue: Kitten found encased in spray foam at Missouri internet provider facility

CW39

by: Gregg Palermo,

Posted: / Updated:

“Mittens” is getting some love from a new home after he was found in a Foley, Mo generator Thursday. Photo Credit: Winfield-Foley Fire Protection District

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – A kitten is getting some well-deserved tender loving care after a harrowing few days.

The Winfield-Foley Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that it was called Thursday to a facility for the internet provider CenturyLink in Foley, Missouri, where firefighters found a kitten “encased in a puddle of cured spray foam” inside of a generator. The spray foam was applied on Monday, authorities say.

“The kitten may have been trapped for a couple of days,” the Winfield-Foley Fire Protection District wrote.

Crews successfully cut open the generator and freed the cat from the foam. He’s going by the name of “Mittens” and has reportedly already found a safe home, where he’ll make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ - Shannon LaNier

Weird wine creations - Adam Krueger and Hannah Trippett

$5K reward for the tiger - What would Adam do? - Watch!

"Moggy" - Adam Krueger makes up a new weather word!

Mystery Wire - Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure

Pairing wine with weather

Help your Neighbor

adam test 2

Houston Weather - Future Rain - Adam Krueger

Atlantic Hurricane Season - Adam Krueger

adam test

Grogan building supply

Houston Texans 2021 schedule

Houston Weather - Weekend forecast - Adam Krueger

Ohio to give $1 million to five vaccinated residents in weekly drawings

Houston Weather In One Minute - Star Harvey

Strengthen your home before a hurricane - Carrigan Chauvin

Personality Changes Due to Pandemic - Jane King

adam 6f

Houston Weather - Need Umbrellas, 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss