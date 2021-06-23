Quarantine is now “corn teen”… See the most common misspelled words per state

NEXSTAR (KIAH) A new study out shows what are the most common misspelled words per state and some might surprise you or then again, maybe not.

The study done by AT&T breaks down the most googled spelling of a word in each state and in Texas that word is “confident.”

  • The most commonly misspelled word in 2021 was “quarantine,” perhaps to no one’s surprise.
  • Surprisingly, the most misspelled word in three states was “every” with the most common misspelling being “evary.”
  • The word “favorite” made the list, however the way many people misspell it is actually the correct way in the U.K.

You can view the full report here. But below are a few other examples are some of the most common misspelled words across the country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

