QuestCap launches COVID-19 testing lab at Katy Mills

HOUSTON (CW39) — QuestCap is opening a COVID-19 testing lab at Houston Premium Outlets and Katy Mills to help provide same day testing results in the fight against coronavirus in Texas.

The lab sites are designed to have capacity for up to 150 tests per day, per site and will charge between $59 and $179 for antibody and antigen tests.

The tests will take no more than ten minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. Test results can be communicated via text or email and will be accompanied with a certificate of good health.

