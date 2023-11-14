HOUSTON (KIAH)— Human sex trafficking is a growing issue in the United States. Sadly, Houston is the number one city in the U.S for sex trafficking. It can be a lot of families and children who have gone through sometimes years of abuse.

That’s why partners, The Children Assessment Center and Kolache Factory will open a ‘Rainbow Room’ to help provide families with new and gently used shoes, socks and other necessities today.

“The Rainbow Room provides children and families with a safe and fun shopping experience,” explained Cassie Donovan, Development Manager of CAC. “Here, they can pick out new or gently used clothes, shoes, toiletries, and other basic need items. Supporting basic needs enables families to focus on healing from the trauma of child sexual abuse without worrying about financial burdens and provides normalizing experiences during this challenging time.”

Kolache Factory has donated over $21,000 to buy 360 brand new Vans shoes (one of the most requested items). “We are very humbled to help these children,” said Dawn Nielsen, COO of Kolache Factory. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers, we raised funds that will help children and their families fulfill a basic need like having shoes to wear. Every shoe, every smile, every bit of comfort provided is a bridge towards healing for these children, and we’re honored to have played a part in that.”

According to Donovan, shoes are one of the most requested items from caregivers and families. However, shoe donations are often very low. “Now, with the help of our partnership with the Kolache Factory, we are excited to give away hundreds of brand-new pairs of shoes to our children who greatly appreciate it. It’s more than just footwear; it’s a step towards empowerment for these young souls,” she says.

The Rainbow Room unveiling will take place today at 10 a.m. at the CAC at 2500 Bolsover St, Houston, TX 77005. Hundreds of shoes and socks will be given away. To learn more, visit: CACHouston.org.