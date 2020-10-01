Reading with a rapper expanding to more school districts

HOUSTON (CW39) Jarren Small & Douglas Johnson founded Legends Do Live, a non-profit, 501c3 in 2013 and have been consistently implementing community driven initiatives in the city of Houston. The most recent initiative being the innovative, educational platform, Reading With A Rapper (RWAR).

With RWAR, students are able to learn and strengthen their literary skills through popular/mainstream music as well as be introduced to rising talent in their local area. Since its inception in 2018, RWAR alone has impacted over 30,000 students in the Houston, Atlanta and New Orleans area. And a combination of both RWAR and Legends Do Live has interfaced with over 100,000 students and underserved youth and communities.

Legends Do Live also implements other initiatives such as Senior Fest, Teacher’s Appreciation Weekend and MY HISTORY – all geared towards providing financial and scholastic opportunities to underserved communities, students and educators.

Now, RWAR has launched a new campaign entitled #TurnTexasYellow. Yellow is the color that we use to identify RWAR (as you will see on our website and social media). Our goal is to get RWAR in as many schools in Texas as we can. To do that we need the support of our local businesses (big or small) and communities. HEB has already contributed $10,000 which is a huge help, but we need to raise as much money as we can in order to impact a big state like Texas.

You can find more information on Legends Do Live and Reading With A Rapper below. Also, attached is an in depth write up on RWAR.

Legends Do Live – www.legendsdolive.com

Reading With A Rapper – www.readingwitharapper.com