Real Property Transactions Still Accessible in Harris Co. Clerk Office

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) The Harris County Clerk’s Office, making it easier on residents making Real Property Transactions.

County Clerk Chris Hollins, made the announcement, that his office will be offering more in-person services for Real Property transactions. With the office being closed to the public, many transactions were placed on hold or delayed due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Now, due to a need to help assistant with additional access to the clerk’s office, more services were determined to be needed.

In a statement, Hollins says “We are working hard to continue to expand our online and in-person services. We provide essential services to Harris County residents, and we are doing all we can to make sure our clients can access what they need.”

The public will also have access to e-recording of documents and my mail. A reminder, that all original documents and original signatures are required for the recording. The original documents will be returned as requested to the client, once the documents are cashiered, assigned and instrument number, and scanned.

The public can schedule an appointment online at https://www.cclerk.hctx.net/Applications/AppointmentBooking.

Appointments will be available at 201 Caroline Street, Suite 320, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Monday, October 12.

