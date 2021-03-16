Reality Star, local organizations help Texas families impacted by Winter Storm

HOUSTON (CW39) If you received your first COVID vaccine a few weeks ago at NRG stadium then listen up, because the 2nd dose has arrived.

The Houston Health Department and Harris County Public Health are announcing the process for scheduling second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the NRG Park community vaccination site.

Houston Health DepartmentPeople who provided the Houston Health Department (including its Harris County Area Agency on Aging) a cell phone number during first dose registration will receive a text message with a scheduling link approximately 48 hours before Pfizer’s 21-day second dose due date. People who provided a land line phone number and those who do not respond to the text messages will be called.

People who do not hear from the health department approximately 48 hours before the second dose due date should call 832-393-4301.

The department also announced that people overdue (28 days or more) for their second dose of Moderna vaccine received at its other vaccine sites (excluding NRG Park) can email HHDCOVID19.CRT@houstontx.gov or call 832-393-5190 to schedule their second dose appointment.