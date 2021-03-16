Reality Star, local organizations help Texas families impacted by Winter Storm

HOUSTON (CW39) — Real Housewives of NYC Bethenny Frankel’s #BStrong, Global Empowerment Mission, Kids’ Meals Houston and the NCS Group’s Unlimited Carrier Fleet are continuing their efforts to help Texas after the devastating Winter Storm in February.
Currently, the Global Empowerment Mission and Bethenny Frankel’s #BStrong disaster relief efforts initiative have totaled over $800,000 to help Texas families.
The organizations are giving families:
- 20 lbs. bag of rice
- Assortment of 1-2, 2 lbs. bags of beans
- 1-2 lbs. bag of oats
- Assortment of protein bars
- Immuse Immune Boosters
- Hydration Kits
- Hygiene supplies – dry shampoo, bars of soap, etc.
- 5 masks, gloves & large hand sanitizer
- One case of Hfactor water