Red Cross Shelters Open after Hurricane Nicholas

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) There are Red Cross Shelters open across the great Houston area following Hurricane Nicholas. The group encourages people to visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Emergency app for more assistance and the shelter locations.

Red Cross Shelters Open for Flood-Affected Texas Residents:


Open Shelter Locations:
Fulton Community Church
215 N. 3rd St.
Fulton, TX 78358

Leon Grayson Community Center
13828 Corpus Christi St.
Houston, TX 77015

National Association of Christian Churches
16605 Air Center Blvd.
Houston, TX 77032
(This is run by a Red Cross partner)

Forge for Families
3435 Dixie Dr.
Houston, TX 77021

Orange Church of God
1911 N 16th St.
Orange, TX 77630

Baptist Church of Nederland
1911 Nederland Ave.
Nederland, TX 77627

