Red Cross Volunteers had to New Orleans

American Red Cross

HOUSTON (CW39) – Right now, 450 trained Red Cross workers are on the ground in southeast Louisiana and hundreds more are on the way to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The volunteers on the ground include Houstonian Marguerite Williams who is a regional volunteer services officer for the Texas Gulf Coast Region. In her daily role, she leads volunteer recruitment and training across a geographic area which spans from the Mexican border to the Louisiana state line.

Before Ida made landfall Williams volunteered to deploy and help those in need in Louisiana.

