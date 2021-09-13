Red Cross wants you to Prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas

HOUSTON (KIAH) Right now, the American Red Cross urges residents to make a plan, build a kit, and be informed about current conditions and taking necessary action to stay safe during Tropical Storm Nicholas.



Key items to include in your kit are personal protective equipment, prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and a digital copy of important documents. Don’t forget to bring special items for family members who have unique needs or for children, such as diapers, formula and toys.

The Red Cross has shelters on standby in multiple areas along the Gulf Coast. In the coming days, we encourage people to visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

