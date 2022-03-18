HOUSTON (KIAH) Local air quality is at an unhealthy level as smoke from the west Texas wildfires continues to hover over Houston Friday morning.

The Houston Fire Department is advising individuals with chronic respiratory problems to consider staying indoors and take further actions if needed.

People w/chronic respiratory problems(asthma, allergies, COPD) should consider staying indoors & CALL YOUR Dr. IMMEDIATELY if the smoke is causing adverse reactions HFD Chief Samuel Pena

Check out wildfire location, smoke distribution, and air quality here.

In some parts of the city and surrounding areas, you are in the red zone where in ranges 151-200, some members of the general public may experience health effects with 24 hours of exposure; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

The situation is fluid as levels vary in multiple areas and will continue to shift over time. Along the West Loop, for example, the level was 5 at 9am. 0-50: Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk with 24 hours of exposure.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Friday at 9:10am

How does the AQI work?

Think of the air quality index (AQI) as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality.

When AQI values are above 100, air quality is unhealthy: at first for certain sensitive groups of people, then for everyone as AQI values get higher.

The AQI is divided into six categories. Each category corresponds to a different level of health concern. Each category also has a specific color. The color makes it easy for people to quickly determine whether air quality is reaching unhealthy levels in their communities.

