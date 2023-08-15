HOUSTON (KIAH)–A free training will be offered to frontline workers in September to better serve kids living with trauma. Several topics include must-have skills for caregivers of kids living with trauma, how to avoid burnout, handling secondary trauma and tools for self-care.

You can register for the training here.

With rates of childhood trauma rising, the impact is not only with children but with the adults that care for them as well. Houston has sadly seen this trend often since 2015 with 8 federally declared disasters within the region. Traumas that affect children can sometimes be more than a hurricane or a pandemic and with multiple layers of that trauma, it can be overwhelming for both parties.

Thanks to the Chester Street Foundation (CFS), a Houston-based non-profit agency founded by childhood trauma survivor, Shawn Alex Nemeth, the crisis can be tackled within the community through the free training on September 8th.

“Working day-in and day-out to help trauma-exposed children can easily rekindle the embers of our own past traumas. And even when the trauma doesn’t ‘hit home’ like that, people in caring professions can suffer high rates of secondary trauma,” says Chester Street Foundation Founding Director and CEO Shawn Alex Nemeth. “This training will provide practical, real-world tools so people caring for traumatized youth can keep giving their best without compromising their own well-being.”

The training with last two hours and will cover the meaning behind human trauma responses and will give participants real-world tools to help them learn how to monitor and manage their trauma levels. This is an effort to help them recover their emotional equilibrium faster and help them provide compassionate care for children.

Both Nemeth and psychologist, Dr. Ann Friedman, a certified mindfulness facilitator and director of curriculum at the Jung Center’s Mind Body Spirit Institute developed An Introspective Look at Trauma and the Need for Self-Care to help assist mental health and medical professionals, teachers, school guidance counselors, social workers, foster/adoptive parents, advocates, and anyone else who works with children.

“Teachers, coaches, after-school program workers, nurses, and doctors give of themselves to improve children’s lives and often experience burnout and exhaustion because of the limits on the care they can provide children who have been traumatized or are severely ill,” says co-facilitator Ann Friedman, Ph.D. “This training will support those professionals and restore a sense of joy and hope in their work.

Marian Cabanillas, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community & State’s South Texas Health Plan said, “We recognize the importance of supporting the people entrusted to take care of children who have been traumatized. It is an honor to underwrite this training so these medical and teaching professionals can learn vital skills to self-monitor their own levels of trauma and keep themselves mentally healthy.”

Event Information:

Friday, September 8: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Health Museum: 1515 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: FREE