HOUSTON (KIAH) A total lunar eclipse happens this weekend May15-16. You’ll be able to see it and it’s going to be spectacular! But have you ever wondered why the Moon turns colors when this happens? And how long will it last?

Scientists have been studying lunar eclipses for decades. According to NASA, during a total solar eclipse, ideal viewing is limited to a roughly 100-mile-wide “path of totality”, as the shadow of Earth’s Moon sweeps across the land relative to the position of the Sun. But the cool thing about a lunar eclipse, it has no such limits!

Here’s a look at what Lunar Scientist Brett Deveni has to say about this and more from CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton and Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger.