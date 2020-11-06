Removing Campaign Signs

A supporter of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris carries political signs after making a donation at the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee headquarters on September 30, 2020 in Peckville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) — Now that Election Day has come and gone and we know who most of the winner are, what happens to all these campaign signs that are in just about every city and every neighborhood. To find our CW39‘s Shannon LaNier spoke to a Missouri City Code Enforcement Officer.

Today, 3 days after the election, is the deadline that thousands of these signs will need to be removed. However, we all know it’s going to take some people a little longer. As far as the signs the city workers will have to remove from the “Right Of Way” keep in mind some areas like Harris County make it illegal to put the signs there in the first place. So if a sign you placed there disappeared before election day, that could be why. If you are are removing signs, please recycle.

