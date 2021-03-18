Rent prices are dropping faster in Texas than most states
HOUSTON (CW39) Looking for a 1-bedroom apartment around town? According to QuoteWizard, prices in Texas are going down faster than most other states around the country.
Overall Texas ranks #10 in U.S. for rental cost decreases. The ongoing pandemic is one big reason why.
The study by QuoteWizard says the average cost of an apartment has gone down -1.7% in Texas over the last two years.
The average cost of a 1-bedroom apartment in Texas is now $935, it was $951 in 2019. Renters are trading cities for the suburbs.
Top States Where Rent is Decreasing
Massachusetts $1,151.5 -11.34%
North Dakota $660.0 -9.09%
New York $1,303.0 -7.81%
Washington $1,148.5 -7.78%
Illinois $862.5 -6.17%
California $1,441.5 -4.96%
Virginia $1,182.5 -4.30%
Minnesota $874.5 -4.02%
New Jersey $1,283.5 -1.75%
Texas $934.5 -1.74%