DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation.

America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?

We checked out Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life’s report of 2022’s best barbecue restaurants in the country to find the answer to that very question. Of course, a Central Texas barbecue joint cracked the top 10.

“All across America there are countless restaurants ready to serve up a platter of ribs, BBQ chicken or a pulled pork sandwich to satisfy your ‘cue craving,” the report said.

If you’re looking for not only the best in Texas, but one of the best BBQ restaurants in the country, you’re going to have to travel down to Austin and walk up to Franklin Barbecue for some good ole’ low and slow brisket.

“At Franklin Barbecue in Austin, brisket is slow-cooked for a full 18 hours at a very low temperature. The result is seemingly impossible tenderness. Long lines are an everyday occurrence, and if you’re not queued up early, odds are that the food will be sold out before you order,” the report said.