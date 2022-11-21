HOUSTON (KIAH) You may have noticed that CW39 Houston morning reporter Seth Kovar has been looking a little scruffy lately.

That’s because he’s taking part in No Shave November, a movement in which men put down their razors for an entire month in hopes of raising awareness and money for cancer research.

Seth set a donation goal of $500, and by clicking here you can track his progress or make a donation yourself.

Like most people, Seth has lost family members and friends to cancer, and that’s why he’s chosen the National Foundation for Cancer Research to be the recipient of the money donated on his behalf.

He would also like to flag a couple of resources for people who are fighting cancer and their loved ones.