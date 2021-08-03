Request Rodeo Houston 2022 season tickets

Being chased by a 2,500 pound beast that’s constantly aiming its fatal horns and hooves at you may seem like a death wish to the average person; but to the fearless men who make outrunning these hostile bulls their profession it’s just another typical day on the clock. These courageous folks are known as bull […]

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) – It’s time to get your season tickets for the 2022 Rodeo Houston! Starting today, you can request season tickets for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo but there’s only a limited amount for the show. Season ticket prices start at $400, plus a fee for processing. There’s a four-ticket purchase limit per household and season ticket holders will have the option to add the only performance, by George Strait, for additional costs.

Don’t miss a minute of the action in 2022! Request 2022 Season Tickets, beginning tomorrow! Learn more >> https://t.co/pPxvEjFSoP pic.twitter.com/kWEovvjzHO — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) August 2, 2021

The process to request season tickets starts Aug. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at 5 p.m. During this time, you can pay $1 for the opportunity to be randomly selected to purchase tickets. If selected, the credit card used for the deposit will be charged by Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. If not selected the $1 deposit will be refunded by Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Individual tickets will go on sale later date after the full entertainer lineup is announced. The 2022 Rodeo Houston starts February 28th, 2022 through March 19th, 2022. To purchase tickets, visit rodeohouston.com.