Request Rodeo Houston 2022 season tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) –  It’s time to get your season tickets for the 2022 Rodeo Houston!  Starting today, you can request season tickets for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo but there’s only a limited amount for the show.  Season ticket prices start at $400, plus a fee for processing.  There’s a four-ticket purchase limit per household and season ticket holders will have the option to add the only performance, by George Strait, for additional costs. 

The process to request season tickets starts Aug. 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at 5 p.m.  During this time, you can pay $1 for the opportunity to be randomly selected to purchase tickets.  If selected, the credit card used for the deposit will be charged by Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.  If not selected the $1 deposit will be refunded by Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.  Individual tickets will go on sale later date after the full entertainer lineup is announced.  The 2022 Rodeo Houston starts February 28th, 2022 through March 19th, 2022.  To purchase tickets, visit rodeohouston.com.

