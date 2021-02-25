Rescued sheep gets sheared of wool weighing 78 pounds

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) A wild sheep found in a forest in Australia, named “Baarack” by rescuers, has yielded a fleece weighing more than 77 pounds.

The sheep was found by a member of the public who contacted the Edgar’s Mission Farm sanctuary near Lancefield, Victoria, about 37 miles north of Melbourne.

The sheep was severely underweight and could barely see because of its thick matted fleece.

“Sheep need to be shorn at least annually otherwise the fleece continues to grow and grow, as happened here,” one of the sanctuary workers said.

After his much-needed shearing, workers say Baarack’s fleece weighed in at 78.4 pounds.

Baarack is now settling in with other rescued sheep at Edgar’s mission.

