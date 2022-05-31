HOUSTON(KIAH) Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have developed an ultrasound-guided cancer immunotherapy platform that generates systemic antitumor immunity and improves the therapeutic efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade.

It is the first-of-its-kind platform, the Microbubble-assisted UltraSound-guided Immunotherapy of Cancer (MUSIC).

The MUSIC strategy demonstrated a complete tumor eradication rate of 60% when administered as monotherapy in breast cancer models in the preclinical study.

“By investigating the mechanisms of action in producing a robust STING activation, we identified a new strategy to activate innate and adaptive antitumor immune responses,” said Wen Jiang, M.D., Ph.D. , assistant professor of Radiation Oncology and the study’s co-senior author.