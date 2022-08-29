Linköping, Sweden – Twenty blind or nearly patients had their vision restored thanks to a by-product of the food industry — pig’s skin.

Researchers from a Swiss university have developed an implant made of collagen protein from pig’s skin.

The pilot study shows promising results of restoring vision to those with diseased corneas using bioengineered implantes.

Before the operation, 14 of the 20 participants were completely blind. After two years, they all still had sight. And three of the participants who had been blind prior to the study had perfect 20/20 vision.

An estimated 12.7 million people around the world are blind due to their corneas, which is the outermost transparent layer of the eye, being damaged or diseased. Their only way of regaining vision is to receive a transplanted cornea from a human donor. But just one in 70 patients receives a cornea transplant. Furthermore, most of those who need cornea transplants live in low and middle-income countries in which access to treatments is very limited.

“Safety and effectiveness of the bioengineered implants have been the core of our work, says Mehrdad Rafat, the researcher and entrepreneur behind the design and development of the implants. Neil Lagali, professor at Linköping University, and Mehrdad Rafat, adjunct senior lecturer at Linköping University and founder of the company LinkoCare Life Sciences AB. Thor BalkhedHe is an adjunct associate professor (senior lecturer) at LiU’s Department of Biomedical Engineering and founder and CEO of the company LinkoCare Life Sciences AB, which manufactures the bioengineered corneas used in the study.

“We’ve made significant efforts to ensure that our invention will be widely available and affordable by all and not just by the wealthy. That’s why this technology can be used in all parts of the world”, he says.

The cornea consists mainly of the protein collagen. To create an alternative to human cornea, the researchers used collagen molecules derived from pig skin that were highly purified and produced under strict conditions for human use. The pig skin used is a by-product of the food industry, making it easy to access and economically advantageous. In the process of constructing the implant, the researchers stabilized the loose collagen molecules forming a robust and transparent material that could withstand handling and implantation in the eye. While donated corneas must be used within two weeks, the bioengineered corneas can be stored for up to two years before use.

A larger clinical study followed by market approval by regulatory authorities is needed before the implant can be used in healthcare.

To read more about this study, go to https://liu.se/en/news-item/biokonstruerad-hornhinna-kan-ge-blinda-synen-ater.