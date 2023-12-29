HOUSTON (KIAH)— New Year’s Eve is just one day away, but many have already gotten a head start on popping their fireworks well before the holiday. Local fireworks retailer, Top Dog Fireworks is encouraging Houstonians to think about the best safety practices before purchasing and popping your fireworks.

Here’s what you need to know to avoid an accident:

Always read and follow the instructions on your fireworks

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. Every local city ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries.

Fireworks can’t be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center, school or within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids are around

Use fireworks outdoors only

Always have water handy

Never try to re-light a “dud” firework (wait 15-20 minutes and soak it in a bucket of water before disposing of it)

Light only one firework at a time

Never throw or point fireworks at other people

Never have any parts of your body over the firework

Never give small children fireworks and never leave them unattended