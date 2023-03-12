HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are letting Texans know a reward is being offered for help recovering a radiographic camera that went missing last week.

Statewide Maintenance Company, which owns the camera, reported that it went missing on March 9. It weighs 53 pounds and its last known location was 4040 Little York Road in Houston.

The Texas Department of State Health Services provided a photo of the radiographic camera, which can be viewed below:

The camera contains radioactive material which is sealed within multiple layers of protection. Authorities said there is a very low risk of exposure. While the outside of the camera has radiation markings, levels of radiation outside the camera are not dangerous.

Anyone who finds the camera has been advised not to try to open it. Instead, they should call 9-1-1 or the DSHS 24-hour phone line at 512-458-7460 to report the location of the camera.