HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a murder.

On Saturday, February 20, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., two victims were shot in the 11000 block of East Freeway in Houston. During the incident, HPD said a large disturbance occurred in the parking lot. That’s when an unknown suspect(s) began shooting. Two victims were struck and sadly one victim died as a result from the injuries they sustained.

Victim: Julian Martinez (Courtesy- Crime Stoppers Houston)

The family of Julian Martinez is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this murder. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crime-stopper.org .



