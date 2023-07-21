HOUSTON (KIAH)–With over 500 students across the Houston area and beyond, the Tapia Center at Rice University will be hosting the Tapia Camps to help give students the skills and confidence to pursue careers in STEM while immersing them in a college-ready environment.

Students will be challenged to solve real world problems throughout the week including how to develop their own computational algorithm for equitable college admissions, using several demographic, economic and education-based factors and constructing a reservoir of household items to simulate carbon capture and storage.

The Tapia Camps were named after Dr. Richard Tapia, winner of the National Medal of Science and advocate for representation in STEM. Close to 250,000 students and professionals have been taught through the Tapia Center about the importance of diversity and representation.

The camp is designed for both rising 8th-12th grade students for six days and five nights and professional development for K-12 teachers and administrators. Programs were created to create high quality education and mentorship to students who would historically be excluded from STEM professions.

Courtesy: Rice University Tapia Camp

Participants work with Rice graduate and undergraduate students where they’ll engage in cross-disciplinary projects, develop communication skills, learn from university faculty and professionals working in STEM careers and meet other students across Texas.

K-12 teachers and admins will get the opportunity to strengthen their classroom through Project Based Learning where students will work through real-world challenges and include the public presentation or product while helping students make progress by meeting state standard and learning goals.

The camp for this summer is full, but registration for next summer’s camp will officially open this Fall. You can learn more here.