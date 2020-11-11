Ring Recalls Video Doorbells (2nd Generation) Due to Fire Hazard

HOUSTON (CW39) Tuesday Amazon-subsidiary Ring recalled 350,000 video doorbells after reports of them catching fire when the battery overheats.

The potential fire hazard impacts the 2nd generation Ring doorbells sold in the U.S. and about 8,700 more sold in Canada, according to a notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



The consumer report lists the following details about the hazard product:

Name of product: Ring Video Doorbells (2nd Generation)

Hazard: The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: New Instructions

Recall date: November 10, 2020

Units: About 350,000 (In addition, about 8,700 were sold in Canada)

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!