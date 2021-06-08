Rio Grande Valley Congressman holds press conference on latest border declaration

LAREDO, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar held a press conference Monday in Laredo regarding the latest developments on the southern border.

Congressman Cuellar commented on the Governor’s latest border declaration, the need to open the land ports of entry safely and efficiently, and the potential elimination of Title 42.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced he invited local law enforcement leaders to a “Border Security Summit” in the border city of Del Rio, Texas, next week.

Two South Texas peace officers confirmed the information to Border Report, saying they hope it sheds light on recent comments the governor made on FOX News regarding his desire to arrest “everybody coming across the border.”

Abbott told FOX News’ Sean Hannity: “We got a new game in town in the state of Texas that’s going to begin next week.”

His statements come after Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 34 border counties due to the migrant influx.

Watch the complete press conference below: