Rite Aid announces seasonal flu vaccine available statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rite Aid announced on Thursday that seasonal flu vaccinations are available at all New York locations

Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 online scheduling tool to include flu and other vaccines, in addition to offering walk-in appointments, to make it easier than ever to get vaccinated.

Rite Aid offers flu shot appointments online. How online scheduling works:

  • Visit Rite Aid’s website to pick the best time and location to schedule an appointment for flu, COVID, and other recommended vaccinations
  • Provide necessary information and consent forms through the secure portal before the appointment
  • Receive reminders in the days leading up to the appointment via text or email

This year, Rite Aid’s flu vaccinations include:

  • Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which provides protection against four strains of the flu: the influenza A H3N2 virus, the influenza A H1N1 virus, and two strains of influenza B virus
  • FLUAD, a quadrivalent vaccine with adjuvant, an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response to vaccination, approved for people 65 and older
  • Fluzone HD, a high-dose quadrivalent vaccine indicated for patients 65 and older

