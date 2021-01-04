Road Rules: What to do if you’re involved in a road rage incident

HOUSTON (CW39) If you drive in Houston, chances are you may have experienced road rage with someone tailgating, racing by you or behaving aggressively in one way or another.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office with today’s Road Rule Of the Day. She asked “what do we do if we find ourselves involved in a road rage incident.

If you are involved in a road rage incident, where you feel like someone’s being aggressive towards you, the first thing you want to do is you want to stay calm. If they’re behind you, and they are driving aggressively, pull over to the right and let them pass you. If they’re behind you, they can be more antagonistic towards you. They can tail gate you, throw up signs and do all kinds of things to distract you. So if you can just pull over and let that person pass, that would be the best thing to do. If they continue to get in front of you, maybe try to cut you off, swerve to avoid letting you pass them, you can always turn off and take a detour and go a different route. The best thing to do is for you to stay in control and to stay safe. Avoid getting into any conflict with the other driver. You want to by all means avoid any type of eye contact with that person. Some people take that as aggression. They may be taking that as ‘oh, you want to do something,’ so you don’t want to do that. You just want to stay in your own lane. Remain calm. Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Think about your loved ones. You don’t want to do anything to put yourself in danger or to make the other person want to do anything any further. So stay patient. Calm. Get out the way. Let them pass. If it does get escalated to the point you feel like you need to call 9-1-1, get the police involved.

