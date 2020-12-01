Roadway construction near Terminal C at IAH begins

HOUSTON (CW39) – Construction is set to start on North Terminal Road at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on December 1st, 2020.

The construction will reduce the number of lanes leading to Terminal C. This may cause congestion for Terminal C arrivals as well as for passengers departing from Terminals C, D and E. The airport is suggesting building an extra hour in of travel time due to the construction.

They are also asking for people to avoid curbside pickups and instead have family members or friends part in the Terminal C garage. It will be free for the first hour.

This construction project is expected to be complete in March of 2021.

