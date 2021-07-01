Rockville man arrested and charged with murder of a 66-year-old man

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrrested and charged Billy J. Phillips III with the murder of a 66-year-old man that occurred on June 23.

Officers say they discovered the victim, Geoffrey Biddle, deceased and suffering from a gunshot wound in a home located at 4600 block of Windsor Lane in Bethesda during a welfare check on Thursday, June 24 around 11:30 am.

Phillips III was identified as a suspect during the investigation. Officials say Phillips III was arrested on Tuesday, June 29, and is being held without bond. Phillips III is set to attend a bond review Wednesday at 1 pm at the Rockville District Court.

