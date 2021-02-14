Rolling black outs likely across Texas through Tuesday during Winter Storm … how you can prevent loss of power

HOUSTON (CW39) Sunday evening, Monday morning and Tuesday morning, rolling blackouts are likely to occur across the state of Texas.

Should it happen, once could last an hour and could occur multiple times. Over the next few days, freezing temperatures across Texas are expected to create record-breaking electricity demand so energy companies are expecting folks to use .

With higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and solar panels coupled with limited natural gas supplies, it’s important to conserve and reduce electricity during high usage times.

In support of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ (ERCOT) request for energy conservation, Reliant is also calling on Texans to reduce their electricity usage from Sunday 2/14 through Tuesday, 2/16, especially between the hours of 6-10 p.m. and 5-9 a.m.

ERCOT controls our state power and it could be from 15 minutes to an hour should it occur where you are. Rolling black out are They are very sensitive to hospital, police stations, water and power and key infrastructure requirements.

I just talked with CenterPoint Energy because of the usage – the load usage. There is potential for rolling blackouts throughout the state of Texas, including this area. So it is possible, possible, that they could start rolling blackouts even this evening. Be mindful, if by chance you power should go out this evening, there are three risk periods. This evening. Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Reliant is sharing the following energy conservation tips for Texas residential customers, regardless of their electricity provider:

Set your thermostat four degrees lower to help conserve. For every degree above 68°, you can expect a 3-5% increase in your heating costs.

Avoid using large electric appliances like the clothes washer/dryer or dishwasher during the early morning or late evening, when temperatures are coldest and demand for electricity is highest. Consider running these appliances during mid-day when there’s less demand for power.

Close heat escape routes. Be mindful of how often you’re opening entry doors and using bathroom or utility room ventilation fans and ensure the damper on your fireplace is closed when not in use, as heat can escape from your home through these outlets.

Set your ceiling fan to rotate clockwise. This helps force warm air down from the ceiling into the room to create a more comfortable environment.

Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Customers can also visit reliant.com/wintertips for more information on ways to conserve.