Rooftop Cinema Club opens as snack, Wi-fi, charging station for Wednesday evening

Rooftop Cinema Club opens relief station offering free snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, and device charging at The Drive-In off Navigation

Here’s the breakdown of details to keep in mind till 8pm this evening…

WHO: Rooftop Cinema Club’s drive-in theater, The Drive-In off Navigation

WHAT: While films at the Drive-In off Navigation have been cancelled until Friday, Rooftop Cinema Club has opened the venue to the public for use as a relief station equipped to offer the community a drive-up location to charge their devices; hop on wifi; grab some free snacks and drinks; and take home a goodie-bag with battery-powered string lights and a deck of cards. All free of charge.

To serve as many members of the community as possible, guests will be allowed to use the free Wi-Fi and charge their devices for up to 45 minutes. The venue is using its on-site generators to offer the free power and heat up warm drinks while guests wait.

Rooftop Cinema Club is seeking any local food trucks, restaurants, or food services who would like to use the drive-in to hand out free meals to the community.

WHEN: Begins today from 3 p.m. till 8p.m.

WHERE: The Drive-In off Navigation, 2315 Navigation Blvd., Houston, TX 77003

CONTACT: For any media inquiries or interested food vendors, please contact Eric Herrera at 713-292-6435 or eric@matchstickpr.com.

Additional venue information is available at rooftopcinemaclub.com/navigation.