Rooftop Cinema Club opens ‘The Drive-In off Navigation’

HOUSTON (CW39) — Rooftop Cinema Club has officially opened its new East End venue, The Drive-In off Navigation.

The Drive-In off Navigation is the largest drive-in screen in Houston, with a permanent 64-foot structure framed by stunning views of the Downtown skyline.

Tickets are now available.

On Valentine’s Day, guests will be treated to two cinematic classics “Love & Basketball” and the quintessential tale of romance, “The Notebook.” On Feb. 13, ladies can enjoy a Galentine’s Day celebration of friendship and laughter with “Bridesmaids” and “Girls Trip.”

Throughout February, the Drive-In off Navigation will celebrate films led by black actors and filmmakers. Fans can check out the Academy Award-winning drama “If Beale Street Could Talk” on Feb. 10 or classics such as “Poetic Justice” and “The Five Heartbeats.”

Tickets for The Drive-In off Navigation, located at 2300 Runnels St., range from $22–36 per vehicle. The venue will be open Wednesday through Sunday each week with two screenings per night. Children three and under will not count as vehicle occupants. Parking spots are first-come-first-serve, and guests will be escorted by ushers once they arrive. Doors open one hour before the first screening and 30 minutes before the second.

The Drive-In off Navigation’s cinema experience is set up to be completely contactless and social-distance-friendly. Guests must watch the movie from their vehicle and masks are required when exiting their vehicle for any reason — including going to the restroom or picking up concessions. Sanitation solutions will be available throughout the venue and staff will always wear masks.