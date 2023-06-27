(KTLA) – Roseanne Barr is under fire for comments she made while speaking to comedian Theo Von.

The disgraced actress and comedian appeared on Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend” about a week ago.

In an over two-minute clip posted to Twitter, Barr and Von are seen talking about former President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.

“That’s all a lie, the election was not rigged,” Barr explained.

When Von asked if the election was rigged, Barr exclaimed “Of course not! Thirty-six counties have 81 million people in them. That’s the truth and don’t you dare say anything against it or you’ll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and all the other ones. Because there’s such a thing as the truth and facts and we have to stick to it.”

Then the “She-Devil” actress seemingly compared claims of election fraud to those that deny the Holocaust happened.

“Nobody died in the Holocaust, either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world,” Barr told Von in the clip posted to Twitter. “It never happened, it never happened.”

Barr then explained she is Jewish herself when inquired about her religion.

“I’m all Jewish,” she stated.

When Von mentioned that “Hollywood is a Jewish business,” Barr seemed to defend that.

“People should be glad that it’s Jewish too because if Jews were not controlling Hollywood all you’d have was f—–g fishing shows,” she continued.

Hours after the clip of her comments hit Twitter, Von then posted a longer clip of the interview.

“Here is the full clip of Roseanne Barr obviously using sarcasm and satire. She is a mensch and one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” he tweeted.

However, many didn’t feel it was a joke and are calling for her to be canceled, once again.

“I don’t often call for the canceling of anyone. I think it rarely serves a purpose, but when she got in front of an audience and said that ‘6 million Jews should die,’ I will happily call for Roseanne Barr to be canceled,” one person said on Twitter.

“Roseanne Barr was famous for what? Being funny on TV. This is not ‘funny’ at all. She is an idiot,” tweeted another.

However, some felt she wasn’t being serious.

“Roseanne Barr is NOT a Holocaust denier. It’s just her deadpan delivery that made antisemitic people & her haters think she meant it,” tweeted another.

So far, Barr hasn’t said anything publicly about the interview with Von.

Back in 2018, Barr posted racist and bizarre tweets against former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Barr apologized to Jarrett on Twitter and faced intense backlash for her comments.

Barr’s rhetoric led to the cancellation of a “Roseanne” reboot in 2018.

In a statement announcing the cancellation of her sitcom, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

ABC then created a spinoff without her called “The Conners.”