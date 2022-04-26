ROSENBURG, Texas (CW39) The City of Rosenberg is hosting the first-ever city-wide garage sale on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Residents who would like to participate in the event are encouraged to visit the City’s website and enter their address and type of goods they will be selling by Wednesday, April 27. Participation in the event is free and does not count towards your two allowable garage sales per year per City ordinance.

The City will then create a map of all participating addresses and post it to the City’s website and social media pages so those attending can plan out their fun day of shopping for unique finds and treasures!

“By hosting a citywide garage sale, we want to help residents clear the clutter from their homes and promote reducing, reusing, and recycling while hopefully making a little extra income in the process,” said Director of Communications Tanya Kveton. For more information, visit the City’s website at rosenbergtx.gov or call Citizens Relations at 832-595-3301.