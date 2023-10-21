HOUSTON (KIAH) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To speak more on the signs and how to get out of a toxic relationship, Dr. Conte Terrell, CEO and Founder of Fresh Sprit Wellness for Women, shared her story as a survivor and now a domestic violence expert.

Dr. Conte will be hosting the Kings of Queens Royal Gala on Saturday, October 21, 2023.



Dr. Conte said this event will “be full of inspiring and empowering moments that will leave you feeling uplifted and ready to conquer the world.” The experience will feature an all-male fashion show — “Real Kings Wear Purple” — live entertainment, silent auction, and highlight the “Spirit of Excellence” honorees.

To get more details on the gala and to purchase tickets, go to Royal Empowerment Gala website.