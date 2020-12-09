Rudolph’s Lightshow glows in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) As the district returns from Thanksgiving, Nutrition Services is focusing on ensuring all students have access to good food throughout December and during the upcoming winter break.

HISD will host 13 Neighborhood Supersites throughout the month, including one during winter break. All sites provide seven days’ worth of student breakfast and lunch, as well as food and other supplies.

Beginning this week, the district also will begin distributing a week’s worth of adult meals — breakfast and lunch for every adult in the household — on Wednesdays. Additionally, Nutrition Services will be distributing up to 5,000 holiday turkeys on select dates through a partnership with No Kid Hungry and the Texas Hunger Initiative.

December Neighborhood Supersite Distribution ScheduleWednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. (Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive)Dec. 2: Student and adult mealsDec. 9: Student and adult meals, family food boxes, hygiene kits, and cleaning suppliesDec. 16: Student and adult meals, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, family food boxes, and holiday turkeysDec. 30: Student meals, hygiene kits, and cleaning supplies

Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m. (Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.; Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington St.; and Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme)Dec. 5: Student meals, hygiene kits, and cleaning suppliesDec. 12: Student meals, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, family food boxes, and holiday turkeysDec. 19: Student meals, hygiene kits, and cleaning supplies

Community food and supplies are available to all. Adult meals are available to all adults in the household. Student meals are available to any child between 1 and 18. Families must either have children in the car or provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district.

See the distribution map on our homepage for locations.For a complete list of distribution times and locations, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals. Families are encouraged to check the website for temporary closures before going to the distribution location.