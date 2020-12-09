Rudolph’s Lightshow glows in Houston

by: , @MrShannonLanier

Posted: / Updated:

Rudolph’s Lightshow in Hockley

HOUSTON (CW39) — Rudolph’s Lightshow 2020 is pegged as Houston’s first drive-thru Christmas lights experience. Located on 7 acres in Hockley, TX the land boast more than 1 million lights and takes drivers about 20 minutes to get through. CW39’s Shannon LaNier brings you this behind the scenes sneak peek with the creator.

Rudolph’s Lightshow isn’t just about having fun with lights, they’re also providing opportunities to give back. Organizations can e-mail Rudolph’s Lightshow and receive a ticket code to get 10% of each ticket sale to their organization.

